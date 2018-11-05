5-star says Clemson at the ‘top of my list’ after Saturday’s visit

Clemson played host to several top prospects for its game against Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley, including Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the Class of 2020 linebacker about his latest experience in Tiger Town.

“It was great,” Sampah said. “I got some time speaking with Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach Jordan (Sorrells) and the staff, and really just talked about their season and me coming down some more and just getting more familiar with the place.”

Prior to Saturday, Sampah (6-2, 220) previously visited Clemson to work out in front of Venables at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“He sees me fitting in definitely in the middle,” Sampah said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator. “I mean I can play outside, inside, but I think he sees me playing the middle (linebacker position) holding down the run game. He likes my speed sideline to sideline and just running after the ball.”

Sampah also made a trip to Clemson back in March, when he received an offer from the Tigers.

Like his other times on campus, Sampah felt at home during Saturday’s visit.

“Definitely I did,” he said. “It’s a great atmosphere. It just feels like a family atmosphere. Everything’s so friendly, and I feel really welcome there.”

Sampah has been to Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Maryland this season as well. He is planning to visit Florida before season’s end, and he is also already planning to return to Clemson in a few weeks.

“I think we’re going to try to get to the campus, I think for the (South) Carolina game on the 24th,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a good game to watch, to come back down and just communicate (with the coaches) more.”

Along with Clemson, Sampah holds offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and many others.

Sampah said he has given more thought to when he would like to narrow down his list of college choices and render his commitment decision.

“I’m thinking about getting a top 8 sooner or later,” he said. “But definitely by either the end of this junior year or beginning of senior year I think I’ll be making my decision of where I want to go.”

Where does Clemson stand with Sampah following Saturday’s visit?

“Top of my list of course,” he said. “Always at my top.”

Sampah is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 prospect from Virginia, No. 2 inside linebacker nationally and No. 21 overall prospect in the country for the Class of 2020.