Clemson-Duke Game Time/TV Update

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 17.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Pitt at Wake Forest, noon, RSN

NC State at Louisville, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium), 2:30 p.m., NBC (as previously announced)

Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following three games. Game times and network designations will be decided after the games of Nov. 10.

Duke at Clemson (six-day hold)

Boston College at Florida State (six-day hold)

Miami at Virginia Tech (six-day hold)