Clemson-Duke Game Time/TV Update

Photo Gallery: No. 2 Clemson 77, Louisville 16
Clemson rolled up 661 yards of total offense and scored 11 touchdowns in routing Louisville, 77-16, this past Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) outscored their opponents by 204 points in the (…)
5-star says Clemson at the ‘top of my list’ after Saturday’s visit
Clemson played host to several top prospects for its game against Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley, including Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah. The Clemson Insider caught up with the Class (…)
Offense got going and never looked back
Co-offensive coordinator was again pleased with his offense in No. 2 Clemson’s 77-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday. Travis Etienne got the scoring started right out of the gate and the offense never (…)
Clemson will get its nose bloody this week
It’s BC week at Clemson. What does that mean exactly? It means the athletic trainers are going to be extremely busy next Sunday when the players come in for treatments. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has (…)
Dixon runs wild, again
Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon went over 100 yards for a second time this season in the second-ranked Tigers’ 77-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley on Saturday. Dixon ran for 116 yards, (…)
Tajh’s Take: Tigers made sure songbirds were out of tune early
I’m sure whoever created the Louisville Cardinal’s logo with teeth didn’t envision a day when they would have no bite. We all expected them to lose, but expecting them to give up 77 points, well that (…)
It was a great day for WRU in the NFL
Clemson, a.k.a. Wide Receiver U, had a great Sunday in the NFL as four former Tigers found the end zone for the respected NFL teams. Tampa Bay’s Adam Humphries scored twice against the Carolina Panthers (…)
Swinney did not agree with targeting call
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not agree with the targeting call on cornerback A.J. Terrell which caused the Tigers’ starting cornerback to ejected from the game. Terrell was covering a punt with (…)