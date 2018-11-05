Clemson has two freshmen making plays at quarterback

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney tried to tell everyone back in the spring that redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice was going to be a good quarterback for the Tigers. So far, he is proving his coach right.

Brice, who led the Tigers to a come-from-behind victory over Syracuse on Sept. 29 following an injury to Trevor Lawrence, continues to grow at the quarterback position. In last week’s win over Louisville he threw three touchdown passes in Clemson’s 77-16 victory.

“I tried to tell people in the spring,” Swinney said during his weekly radio call-in show Monday night. “We had Hunter (Johnson) out there in the spring and Kelly (Bryant) and all four of those guys out there competing. All everyone wanted to talk about was three guys. I kept saying, don’t forget about Chase.

“I think he is a pro. I think one day he will be a guy that will play on Sundays. I don’t think there is any question about it. He is a guy that is till improving and is getting better. He is gaining his confidence, but he is a baller. His confidence right now is very high. He has made some beautiful throws. He is getting better in the run game part of it. I’m really, really proud of him.”