Swinney on his Tigers: 'They're dominating the moment'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday night on his weekly call-in show that his team is dominating the moment.

The Tigers have outscored Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Louisville, 240-36. The total points and margin of points broke a Clemson record set in 1900, while the four-game stretch is an ACC record for margin of victory as well.

Clemson also broke records for yards per play and rushing yards per carry in the win over Louisville. Those records were set in 1903.

“They are dominating the moment,” Swinney said. “They have been doing that the last five weeks. We have had great preparation and the leadership and focus has been amazing. I mean, they’re breaking records and they are doing things that have never been done. They are breaking records from 1900 and 1903. It is just amazing.”

“There is a reason those things have been on the books for a long time because it is just unheard of,” he continued. “They are doing some amazing things. I’m really proud of them. The thing about it is we still have so much room for improvement. There are so many things we can do better.”