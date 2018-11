The Clemson basketball team is primed and ready for the new basketball season. The 22nd-ranked Tigers will trip off the new season Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Clemson will host The Citadel in the season opener.

On Monday, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke with the media to preview the season opener and update the status of his team heading into the first night of the new year.