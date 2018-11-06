Brownell earns his 150th victory at Clemson

Clemson earned head coach Brad Brownell his 150th victory at Clemson Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum with a 100-80 victory over The Citadel to open the 2018-’19 season.

In all, six Tigers scored in double figures, including a game-high 20 points from guard Marcquise Reed, who produced his fourth double-double of his career with 13 rebounds.

Point guard Shelton Mitchell added 16 points, while Amir Sims also dropped in 16 as well to help the Tigers’ cause.

Elijah Thomas, who missed Clemson’s two exhibition games with an ankle injury and bone bruise, scored 15 points and had nine rebounds. Clyde Trapp came off the bench to add 13 points, while senior David Skara had 11 points.

Clemson’s 100 points were the most points scored by the Tigers since 2009, which was also the last time six players scored double digits.

Watch Brownell’s press conference with the media on TCITV: