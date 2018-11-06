Local Furman commit ‘loved every second’ of Clemson visit

Local class of 2020 prospect Walker Lathrop is committed to play baseball at Furman. But last Saturday, the two-sport athlete from Seneca (S.C.) High School made an unofficial visit to Clemson as a football recruit, attending the Tigers’ 77-16 win over Louisville at Death Valley.

“I was in school and my coach came to me and told me I’d be visiting Clemson Saturday,” Lathrop told TCI. “Which in itself was almost overwhelming. Growing up here and going to every game, it was a dream come true. I loved every second of Saturday. Clemson is such a class act. Clemson is special.”

Lathrop was accompanied on the visit by his father and girlfriend.

“They both had a great time,” he said. “My dad, being a longtime Tiger fan since he was a kid, loved seeing behind the scenes and being in the moment of everything. They both loved everything about Clemson.”

Lathrop is a center fielder for Seneca’s baseball team and a wide receiver for the football squad. The 6-foot-1, 155-pounder also made a big impact on special teams on the gridiron as a junior this season.

“Special teams is where I stood out this year with close to 900 return yards and somewhere around seven touchdowns on special teams,” he said.

According to Lathrop, the Tigers have looked at his tape and liked what they’ve seen.

“My coach just told me before I left (for the visit) that the coaches like me and like my film,” Lathrop said. “Impressed is what he said.”

Lathrop hails from the same high school, Seneca, that produced former Clemson All-American and Pittsburgh Steeler great Bennie Cunningham, and most recently Clemson freshman tight end Braden Galloway. Lathrop was teammates with Galloway before the latter signed with the Tigers last December.

“Me and him are super close, love him like a brother,” Lathrop said of Galloway. “I know he’ll do great things on and off the field. He’s a physical freak of nature.”