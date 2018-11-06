Reed, Trapp help Tigers start year with record night

For the first time since 2009, No. 22 Clemson scored 100 points in Tuesday’s 100-80 victory over The Citadel.

Guards Marcquise Reed and Clyde Trapp were two out of the six Tigers to score in double digits.

Reed scored a totaled of 20 points and Trapp tallied 13. The other players to score double digits was guard Shelton Mitchell, center Elijah Thomas, forward David Skara and forward Aamir Simms. This is also the first time since 2009 that six Clemson players have score double digits.

