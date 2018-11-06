Swinney high on Boston College

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

Swinney previewed the Tigers’ game this Saturday at Boston College. With a win, Clemson can clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

The Clemson-BC game will kick off at 8 p.m. from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Swinney on Boston College playing “Northern football”

“I think Coach (Steve) Addazio relishes on that. That is just kind of his personality. He’s an offensive line guy. He’s a great football coach. He’s passionate. When I think about BC, I think toughness. I’ve been going against these guys for a very long time.”

Swinney on possibly winning the division four times in row

“I don’t know if that’s been done. That would be a great accomplishment, and it would be special for this group of seniors. They’ve accomplished so much already. It’s something that’s important to them, and it would mean we would have a chance to go to Charlotte and play for a fourth ACC title. You can’t win 12 until you win 10. You can’t win the ACC until you win the division.”

Swinney on Christian Wilkins

“Yeah he’s going to be a captain for us this week. He’s excited. He’s been trying to get everyone’s tickets on the team. I’m sure he’s been successful, and been successful. Yeah, he’s excited. This is a game that he always looks forward to.”

Swinney on his offensive line

“That’s something I said back before the season started that this would be the best offensive line. We have a lot of versatility. A lot of this team was developed last year. That’s the thing, that’s what happening with us this year. Yes, we’ve developed our team this, but we’ve also developed for next year’s team. This year is a result of last year, and a lot of those guys getting the opportunity to play quite a bit. John Simpson played a lot last year.”

Swinney on Boston College’s special teams

“They blocked a punt against NC State for a touchdown, and it kind of got them back in the game. NC State was up early, and it was a huge play to get them back in. It gave them a chance to win that game. Purdue had a great plan against them. Turners are good. Kickers are good. They come after it and we’ve got to be really disciplined especially with our punt protection team. They have a couple of schematic things that can cause a problem.”