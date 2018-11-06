Swinney wishes he had 3 quarterbacks instead of 2

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes where he is at with his top two quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence continues to get better each week, while Chase Brice’s progression as the backup quarterback continues to improve. Last week, the two continued to get better as they combined for five touchdown passes though they threw just 19 passes.

On the year, Brice is 32-of-48 for 442 yards and five touchdowns and is completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He has played in each of the last five games and came off the bench for the injured Lawrence and led the Tigers to a come-from-behind win over Syracuse.

Lawrence is now 5-0 as a starter and has had multiple game in which he has throw three or more touchdowns. In the last three games, he has thrown nine of his ACC-high 18 touchdown passes. He needs three more to break Kyle Parker’s record for touchdown passes thrown by a freshman.

So, on Tuesday, Swinney was asked, with Kelly Bryant gone and the progression of his two freshman quarterbacks, is the quarterback situation at Clemson better now than it was at the beginning of the season?

“No. I think we had three really good ones at the beginning of the year and now we have two,” Swinney said. “I think three is better than two. I like to have as many good players as I can have. But it is what it is.”

But don’t get Swinney wrong. He likes what he has seen from his two young quarterbacks and how far they have come since Bryant decided to leave the team after Swinney named Lawrence the starter the Monday prior to the Syracuse game.

“I think we are in a good place,” he said. “Those guys have done awesome. They really have. I’m really proud of Trevor. He has played in nine games and he is not a freshman anymore. He does not walk like one. He does not practice like one. He does not game plan like one. He is a veteran player now.”

Swinney says Brice has got better and better in the last five games.

“This kid has got a ton of playing time and he has done well,” the Clemson coach said. “About every time he goes in, he moves us. He is playing at another level. It is the same thing on the practice field. It is the same thing. He made a couple of plays last night and you see the confidence in him and we are very fortunate because I think we have two guys right now that can be future pros if they stay healthy.

“It is a good situation for us and I am very thankful both of them have been able to get the type of experience that you would love to have when you know that you are going to have some type of postseason opportunity down the road.”