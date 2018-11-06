Tigers still ranked in top 4 of CFP

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff ranking which released Tuesday night.

Alabama is still No. 1 after it’s win at LSU last Saturday, followed by the Tigers at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP Playoff ranking is Clemson’s 20th straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 27 CFP Playoff rankings. This is the sixth time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all 27 CFP rankings.

The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) travel to Boston College this Saturday with an opportunity to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division for a fourth straight year.

“I don’t know if that’s been done. That would be a great accomplishment, and it would be special for this group of seniors,” Swinney said. “They’ve accomplished so much already. It’s something that’s important to them, and it would mean we would have a chance to go to Charlotte and play for a fourth ACC title. You can’t win twelve until you win ten. You can’t win the ACC until you win the division.”

College Football Playoff Ranking 11-6-18