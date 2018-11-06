Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and several players spoke to the media on Tuesday to preview the Atlantic Division showdown with Boston College.
Robert, Will and Joanne discuss the highlights in this week’s edition of Tuesday’s Tiger Talk.
On ESPN’s College Football Live on Tuesday, show host Jen Lada asked analyst David Pollack who he thinks has the best chance to beat top-ranked Alabama. Said Pollack: “It’s clear and away Clemson. (…)
On ESPN’s College Football Live on Tuesday, show host Jen Lada asked analyst Joey Galloway if he is concerned about who Clemson has played on its schedule heading into the final stretch of the season? (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Tuesday in his weekly press conference. Swinney previewed the Tigers’ game this Saturday at Boston College. With a win, Clemson can clinch the (…)
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was named semifinalist Tuesday for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award goes to a player who starts as walk-ons and who becomes a top player in college football. Renfrow is (…)
The top plays of Week 10 in ACC football feature another big man getting in the end zone for Clemson, Deon Jackson starting things with a bang for Duke, and Pitt running back Darrin Hall’s (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held what might have been his shortest press conference ever to preview this week’s game with Boston College. Swinney spoke to the media for just 23 minutes and 50 seconds (…)
The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced today that Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy. The honor is awarded annually to the (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is excited to make a homecoming out of the trip to Chestnut Hill, Mass. this weekend as the second-ranked Tigers take on No. 14 Boston College. The junior who (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes where he is at with his top two quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence continues to get better each week, while Chase Brice’s progression as the backup quarterback continues to (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was pleased to see teammate and friend Dexter Lawrence finally get into the end zone in last Saturday’s win over Louisville. Wilkins said Lawrence has been (…)