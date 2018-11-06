Wilkins: 'The bigger the game is, the smaller you have to make it'

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is excited to make a homecoming out of the trip to Chestnut Hill, Mass. this weekend as the second-ranked Tigers take on No. 14 Boston College. The junior who grew up in Springfield, Mass. wants the conditions to be as “New England” as they can get.

Wilkins on going home this weekend

“I’m still trying to figure out who all is coming, how I’m going to get all of the tickets and everything like that because obviously a lot of people want to come. It’s an opportunity for a lot of people to come see me play which I’m really excited about.”

Wilkins on this weekend’s environment

“Well first, the bigger the game is, the smaller you have to make it. That’s something I learned as a young guy. It’s just another game really. You prepare the same way. You don’t do anything different. You don’t try to be a hero. Nothing like that, just do what you do.”

Wilkins on growing up a Boston College fan

“I was a big time Boston College fan growing up. A lot of those guys, all of those players were my heroes growing up. I was actually close with a Boston College player who grew up in Springfield, Mass., my hometown and like I said that was my dream school when I was a kid.”

Wilkins on what made him choose Clemson

“I got older and things changed. I just thought differently about recruiting and I grew as a man and knew what I wanted in a school. Clemson was obviously the best opportunity and option for me.”

Wilkins on wanting “Boston weather” this weekend

“I want the most New England, Massachusetts, Boston conditions possible. I want it to be -40 degrees. I want snow. I want all of that and I’m playing with no sleeves, nothing warm. I’m just so excited for the opportunity to go back home. I want it to feel like home when I get back.”