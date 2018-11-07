In this edition of The Clemson Insider’s Commit Performance of the Week, TCI breaks down a stellar performance by a different Clemson commitment. This week, Kane Patterson is in the spotlight as he put on a performance he likely will not forget for a while. The Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) Lions stomped on the University School of Jackson (Jackson, Tenn.) Bruins by a score of 45-7. Patterson, a linebacker commit who gets playing time as a running back for the Lions, saw playing time on both the offense and defense and found himself responsible for three touchdowns.

On defense, Patterson consistently put heavy pressure on the Bruins’ quarterback. He has an eye for chasing down the quarterback and tackling him mid-throw, affecting the distance the ball goes. Patterson recorded two solo tackles and two assisted tackles. He is going to be a force to be reckoned with when he gets to Clemson.

On offense, Patterson was utilized on short-yardage plays when the offense looked like it was in position to score. He was handed the ball on the 3-yard line and again on the 2-yard line. He took the ball and ran right through the defensive line in order to get into the end zone. Patterson delivered a truck to the defender on one of his two touchdown runs. He recorded a total of four runs for 33 yards. Patterson was also involved in a touchdown pass in which the quarterback tossed the ball to him, setting up a pass to the back of the end zone from 11 yards out for the touchdown.

Patterson is going to be a great addition to the Clemson football team as he is skilled on defense and has some versatility to boot. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff uses his skills in the years to come.