The latest on 4-star QB Ashford

Clemson has offered only a couple of quarterbacks in the 2020 recruiting class to date, in Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Dallas (Texas) Highland Park’s Chandler Morris.

Another junior signal-caller in the mix for a potential offer from the Tigers moving forward is Robby Ashford.

The four-star, dual-threat from Hoover (Ala.) is squarely on Clemson’s radar and was recently in contact with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“I talked to coach Streeter (Monday) night,” Ashford said. “He was just asking me how everything was going and if I could make it down for a game.”

Ashford (6-4, 210) is ranked among the top five dual-threat quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services.

He had planned to attend Clemson’s game against NC State on Oct. 20 but ultimately opted not to make the trip.

“My mom was sick the whole week and so she wasn’t feeling good,” Ashford explained. “So I just decided to stay home with her and make sure she was fine.”

Ashford, though, says he is still planning to visit Death Valley. He most recently visited Clemson this past June, a year after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2017.

“Working on trying to make it up for a game for sure,” he said.

Ashford has accumulated scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

According to Ashford, a handful of schools are standing out as his favorites right now.

“I would say Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida and Penn State,” he said.

Where would the Tigers stand if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer in the future?

“An offer would make Clemson very high on my list, no doubt,” Ashford said.

Ashford is ranked as high as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 52 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN.