4-star brother of Clemson commit breaks down Clemson visit

Four-star wide receiver and Clemson commitment Joseph Ngata, a top-100 national prospect, made his official visit to Clemson this past weekend. But he was not the only big-time athlete in the Ngata family that the Tigers played host to.

Along with his parents, Joseph was accompanied on the visit by his brother, Daniyel Ngata, a four-star running back from Folsom (Calif.) who is ranked among the top 100 overall prospects in the 2020 recruiting class.

“The visit was good,” Daniyel told The Clemson Insider. “I just got to see how the coaches treated Joseph on his official. He loved it a lot. Non-stop smiling from him and the family.”

What was the highlight of the experience for Daniyel personally?

“Meeting with Coach (Tony) Elliott and Coach Dabo (Swinney),” he said, “and memorizing the fight song during the game.”

As a running back, Daniyel especially enjoyed seeing Clemson rush for 492 yards in its 77-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley which saw three different Tiger running backs surpass the 100-yard rushing mark and score at least one touchdown.

“Very interesting,” Daniyel said. “Clemson is known for WRU and when they ran it a lot I was very happy.”

As he interacted with the coaches, they let Daniyel know that they are interested in him and he is on their running back board for the 2020 cycle.

“They’re going to recruit me, but they need to finish with all of the 2019 class first,” Daniyel said.

Daniyel holds over a dozen offers, including offers from Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Washington State among others. The junior doesn’t claim any favorites this early in the recruiting process.

“I’m just interested in all the schools recruiting me right now,” Daniyel said.

Daniyel is certainly interested in Clemson and said getting an offer from the Tigers would be a big deal for him.

“Getting offered by one of the greatest teams in college football ad then one of the greatest coaching staffs in college football would mean a lot,” he said.

Daniyel is ranked as high as the No. 9 running back and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2020 class per Rivals. In 10 games as a junior this season, he has rushed for 627 yards on 54 carries (11.6 average) with nine rushing touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 413 yards and seven more scores.

In case you missed it, TCI also caught up with Joseph about his official visit to Clemson: LINK.