Addazio praises Swinney’s decision to start Lawrence

When Clemson named Trevor Lawrence as its starting quarterback back on Sept. 24, it did not surprise Boston College head coach Steve Addazio.

“Well, it’s clear to me that Dabo and his staff, they know exactly what they’re doing,” he said earlier this week.

Addazio is right.

Since Lawrence took over as the second-ranked Tigers’ starting quarterback, Clemson is averaging 52.8 points and 564.6 points per game and no one, including top-ranked Alabama, has played as well.

For his part, Lawrence has completed 84-of-128 passes (65.6 percent) for 949 yards, including 308 and 314 yards against NC State and Florida State. He has thrown 9 touchdowns and just one interception in that span.

“Here’s a guy that throws the ball really, really at a high level,” Addazio said. “I mean, he’s very accurate, he’s athletic, he can run the read-zone game. But he’s an elite thrower. And so, it gives them a dominant run game and a dominant throw game. He appears to have tremendous confidence and poise to him, as well.”

With Lawrence making all the throws, the Tigers’ run game has been even better. Running back Travis Etienne leads the ACC with 998 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) rushed for 492 yards in last week’s win over Louisville. Lawrence was just 8-for-12 for 59 yards in the game, but he did throw two touchdowns to Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers.

“You know, I heard Dabo say they had three great quarterbacks, now they have two, but it’s a testament to the way they’ve recruited,” Addazio said. “I mean, to have the level of quarterbacks they have on their roster is very, very impressive. Trevor is a guy that’s very talented. Super talented. And I think he gives them that real dimension of a real dominant thrower that complements their sensational run game.”