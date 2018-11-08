ESPN’s Palmer says Tigers will have ‘their hands full’ against BC

On ESPN’s College Football Countdown show Thursday night, analyst Jesse Palmer discussed second-ranked Clemson’s upcoming game against No. 17 Boston College this Saturday.

“I think this is the toughest challenge Clemson will have before the playoff,” Palmer said. “Boston College right now, a top-20 team, they’re playing at home, cold-weather game, they’ve won three in a row and, by the way, in control of their own destiny in the ACC. One thing I’ve loved watching Boston College – very tough, very smart defense. On that side of the ball, they’re extremely well coached. And they’re aggressive. They love to bring pressure. … 21 takeaways for Boston College’s defense this year, which is tied for the most in the ACC. And finally, they’ve got two studs at defensive end. When they get you in passing situations… Zach Allen could be a first-round pick. Wyatt Ray has got a lot of speed and athleticism. …

“You talk about how good Clemson’s offense has been, over 40 points the last four games. They’re going to have their hands full going on the road.”

The contest between the Tigers and Eagles will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.