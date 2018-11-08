In-state running back plans visit to Clemson

Clemson is slated to soon play host to an in-state prospect that has been on its recruiting radar for quite some time.

Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist Church School 2019 running back Michel Dukes told TCI he is planning to visit Clemson for its regular season finale on Nov. 24.

“I know I’m planning on going to the Clemson vs. SC game,” he said.

It would mark the first Clemson visit in more than a year for Dukes, who was most recently on campus for the Auburn game in September 2017.

“Excited really,” Dukes said of the upcoming visit. “I haven’t been up there in a little while so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Dukes holds offers from South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Oregon, Indiana and East Carolina among others. He doesn’t claim any favorites in the recruiting process right now.

According to Dukes, Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott checked in on him during the fall evaluation period.

“He came to visit the school,” Dukes said.

Dukes said he has been keeping in touch with Elliott, who has recruited Dukes for a considerable amount of time.

“Coach and I would text often from time to time,” he said.

Dukes took an official visit to East Carolina in September and said he intends to take his other officials following the season.

As a senior this season, Dukes has rushed for 1,638 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games while averaging 11.9 yards per carry.