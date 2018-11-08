Swinney comments on the lack of GameDay Show coming to Clemson

Clemson has won seven straight games on ESPN’s College GameDay Show. The Tigers will be looking to make that eight in a row on Saturday when they travel to Boston College, who will host College GameDay for the first time since 2009.

Clemson has appeared on GameDay 15 times under head coach Dabo Swinney since he became the Tigers head coach in 2009. However, Clemson has not hosted a GameDay Show since Oct. 1, 2016 when it played Louisville in a battle of top 5 teams at Death Valley.

“I can’t remember our last GameDay here at home,” Swinney said on ESPNU’s College GameDay Show with Mark Packer.

Since the 2016 home game vs. Louisville, the Tigers’ last six appearances, not including Saturday’s trip to BC, have been away from Death Valley. Saturday’s game (8 p.m., ESPN) will be the fourth true road game in the last five appearances with the other being last year’s ACC Championship Game.

“We have had a bunch of them on the road,” Swinney said. “We opened up with Auburn that was GameDay. We had Texas A&M as GameDay, Virginia Tech GameDay, Louisville GameDay at their place. Yeah, we have had a bunch of them on the road and we have been fortunate to perform pretty well in most of those. Hopefully, we can keep that trend going up there at Chestnut Hill.”

Saturday’s contest will mark Clemson’s 19th appearance in ESPN College GameDay’s featured game. The Tigers enter the contest with an 11-7 record in the presence of College GameDay, including victories in their last seven appearances, the longest active streak in the country. All 18 of Clemson’s previous College GameDay contests are included below.

CLEMSON IN FEATURED GAMES FOR ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY

10/21/06 Georgia Tech H W 31-7

8/30/08 Alabama N L 10-34

9/18/10 Auburn A L 24-27

1/4/12 West Virginia N L 33-70

9/22/12 Florida State A L 37-49

8/31/13 Georgia H W 38-35

10/19/13 Florida State H L 14-51

9/20/14 Florida State A L 17-23

10/3/15 Notre Dame H W 24-22

12/31/15 Oklahoma N W 37-17

1/11/16 Alabama N L 40-45

10/1/16 Louisville H W 42-36

12/31/16 Ohio State N W 31-0

1/9/17 Alabama N W 35-31

9/16/17 Louisville A W 47-21

9/30/17 Virginia Tech A W 31-17

12/2/17 Miami (Fla.) N W 38-3

9/8/18 Texas A&M A W 28-26