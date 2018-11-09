Brownell likes the balance of his defense

Clemson is now 2-0 for the 2018-’19 basketball season after its 71-51 victory against North Carolina Central Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The game was defense heavy compared to 22nd-ranked Clemson’s win over The Citadel this past Tuesday. Brownell said their game plan was a completely different attack from their last game.

Clemson’s head coach said he wanted more balance when it came to defense.

The offense was also alive with David Skara scoring a career high of 16 points for Clemson, followed by Amir Simms, who added 14 points in the win. Guard Shleton Mitchell 11 points and four assists.