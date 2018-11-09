By the Numbers: Clemson can set a lot of new marks with win at BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., Saturday (8 p.m., ABC) with an opportunity to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division title.

However, Boston College can put themselves in position to win its first division title since 2008 with a win at Alumni Stadium.

Here is a look at the numbers you need to know heading into the important ACC matchup.

1: Clemson entering the week as the only program in the country in the Top 10 in both total offense (538.0, seventh) and total defense (269.2, third). Clemson’s 268.8-yard average yardage differential is the second best in the country.

4: Clemson is looking to win its fourth straight division title, which will be a first in the ACC and just the second time a school has done it in a Power 5 Conference. Florida won four straight SEC East title in the 1990s under Steve Spurrier.

5: Clemson is attempting to win five consecutive games by at least 30 points for the first time in school history. The current four-game streak is already a school record, as the Tigers have earned wins of 60, 34, 49 and 61 points in their last four contests.

7: Clemson is looking to win its seventh Atlantic Division Championship overall, which would be a first in the ACC. The Tigers are currently tied with Virginia Tech with six.

8: With a win at BC on Saturday, Clemson will win its 10th game of the season. The Tigers can win 10 games for an eighth consecutive year, adding to its current school-record streak. In pushing the streak of 10-win seasons to eight, Clemson would tie Miami (1985-92) and Virginia Tech (2004-11) for the fourth-longest streak of 10-win seasons in FBS history.

10-0: Clemson attempting to open a season 10-0 for the fourth time in program history, joining 10-0 starts in 1948, 1981 and 2015. Including ties, it would be Clemson’s fifth undefeated start through 10 games including a 9-0-1 season in 1950.

26: Clemson extending its winning streak in Saturday games to 26 to extend the longest Saturday winning streak in school history. The current 25-game streak is the longest of any school in the country.

28: Clemson try to win the 28th of its last 29 games against ACC Atlantic Division opponents.

31: Clemson (31) entering the game nine rushing touchdowns shy of its single-season school record (40 in 2017).

50: Clemson’s seniors can win their 50th game in the last four years to tie the 2017 senior class for the most wins in school history. It would also tie for the most wins of any class in ACC history.

58: Clemson entering this week with 58 total touchdowns scored by 19 different players. Clemson’s 58 touchdowns are already tied for sixth-most in a season in school history.