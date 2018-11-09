Countdown to tipoff: NC Central at No. 22 Clemson

Clemson’s men basketball team will host NC Central tonight at Littlejohn Coliseum. It will be the Tigers’ second game of the season after opening the year on Tuesday with a win over The Citadel.

GAMEDAY SETUP

No. 22 CLEMSON (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. NC Central (0-0, 0-0)

Date: Today

Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum (9,000)

Radio: CTN (Don Munson; Tim Bourret -color)

TV: ACC Network Extra (Pete Yanity and Kelly Gramlich -color)

Clemson has now won 34-straight season openers following its 100-80 win over The Citadel this past Tuesday

The Tigers scored 100 points and posted six double-digit scorers for the first time since 2009.

Clemson is 1-0 all-time against North Carolina Central with the lone meeting coming in the 2015-16 season. The Tigers won 74-40.

Marcquise Reed posted the program’s 24th “Triple Leadership” against The Citadel (20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists). With four steals, he also posted a “Quad Leadership. The 11th in program history.

TIGER TRACKS

Head coach Brad Brownell achieved his 150th career win as Clemson’s head coach with a 100-80 win over The Citadel. Brownell is third all-time in Clemson history with 150 wins – just seven shy of surpassing Bill Foster (1975-84) for second all time. Last season, Brownell earned his 300th career victory with a 71-69 win over Florida.

SCOUTING NC Central

NCCU made its third NCAA Tournament appearance within the last five years, and the Eagles are still on the hunt for their first win. NCCU’s first trip was as a No. 14 seed against Iowa State, and the Eagles were defeated 93-75 during the 2014 tournament.

In 2017, the Eagles also went to Dayton for the First Four and were felled by UC Davis, 67-63. During the 2018 tournament, the Eagles were bested by Texas Southern, 46-64.

NCCU has played seven of the league’s 16 teams since making the move to Division I, compiling an 1-17 record. The Eagles lone victory came on Nov. 22, 2013 against NC State when the maroon and gray pulled off the major upset 82-72 in overtime in PNC Arena. Here is a breakdown of NCCU’s games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.