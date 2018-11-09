Do ESPN's Howard and Pollack think Etienne has a shot at the Heisman?

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—Eight of the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners played quarterback, the other two Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram both played running back for Alabama.

Ahead of ESPN’s game of the week, between second-ranked Clemson and No. 17 Boston College, analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack discussed who stands a chance of winning the award that plays a position other than quarterback.

“I would go with Travis Etienne, the running back for Clemson. I know freshman Trevor Lawrence is doing his thing, but Etienne is dynamic, explosive and he is the glue of the offense for me,” Howard said.

Etienne is leading the ACC in total yards with 998 and in rushing touchdowns with 15, while averaging a solid 8.6 yards per carry. He also has averages just under 13 carries per game.

Pollack agreed with his partner and is impressed with how Etienne takes advantage of his limited opportunities to carry the ball.

“I agree, this is a quarterback award, but if you’re asking me for a non-QB it has to be Etienne. He doesn’t even touch the ball that much and if you rode him more, he would be even more impressive,” Pollack. “He is the back that still has a chance to win it.”

Etienne and the Tigers square off against Boston College with an opportunity to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC.