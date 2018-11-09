Does ESPN's Howard really think BC can beat Clemson?

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.–Second-ranked Clemson faces No. 17 Boston College with an opportunity to clinch the Atlantic Division of the ACC and bring home to O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy for the seventh straight season.

The Tigers are playing in their first College Gameday Matchup since the ACC Championship Game against Miami last season and the Eagles are hosting Gameday for the first time since 2009.

ESPN’s College Football Live broadcasted from the Boston College campus Friday afternoon previewing the game and discussed what the Eagles have to do in order to beat the undefeated Tigers.

Analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack agreed the Eagles need a stellar performance from running back AJ Dillon and some help from cold weather to pull off the upset.

“They need to practice ball control, run AJ Dillon, average 10-14 play drives with touchdowns to keep the high-powered Tiger offense on the sideline,” said Howard. “Dillon is a big running back that gets downhill, this is the type of weather that bodes well for him.”

Dillon enters the game averaging a league best 128 yards per game with eight rushing touchdowns but missed games at NC State and at home vs Louisville. He is still battling a right ankle sprain and left last week’s game against Virginia Tech in the third quarter.

Pollack agreed with Howard’s assessment and added that BC quarterback Anthony Brown needs to throw the ball to open up lanes for his running back. Brown is averaging 174 yards passing with a 57.9 completion percentage on the season.

“Anthony Brown has to get some guys out of the box and play really well,” Pollack said. “Dillon is going to run the ball well, but Brown has to be able to throw the ball.”

The Tigers and Eagles kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday night on ABC.