ESPN analyst curious to see how BC handles Clemson’s offense

College Football analyst Jonathan Vilma was on “Get Up” this morning on ESPN, and he was asked what the one game was he was most interested in watching on Saturday.

Vilma, a former All-American linebacker at Miami, said he was interested in Saturday’s primetime game between No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College.

“Boston College is streaking in the right direction,” Vilma said. “Clemson is trending in the right direction. I love the matchup because it is strength on strength.

“You have Clemson’s D-line, one of the best in the nation, if not the best in the nation, versus Boston College’s running game and A.J. Dillon. Even though he is not hundred percent, he is still a very formidable running back. He is a bruiser. I love to see that matchup.”

Vilma is also interested in how the Eagles will try to defend Clemson’s offense, which has averaged 60 points per game in the last four outings, including 77 against Louisville last week.

“Then on the flip side, Boston College’s defense, they are known to be tough,” he said. “They’re known to be physical. They’re known to be violent. Can they handle the run game of Clemson and force Trevor Lawrence to beat them?”

Clemson at Boston College kicks off at 8 p.m., on ABC.