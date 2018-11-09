ESPN's Palmer thinks BC's defense can give Clemson trouble

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass—Second-ranked Clemson is leading the ACC in scoring offense with 47.8 points per game, scoring at least 41 points in each of its last four games. The Tigers are also seventh in the nation in total offense averaging of 538 yards per game.

College Gameday is on hand for its first Clemson game since the ACC Championship game in 2017 and their first appearance in Chestnut Hill since 2009. The game is set to kickoff in the primetime 8 p.m. spot.

At halftime of the Syracuse and Louisville game, ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer took time to hype of Saturday’s primetime slot and brag on the Eagle defense not the rolling Clemson offense.

The Boston College defense enters the game seventh in the conference in rushing defense surrendering 151.8 yards per game and fifth in total defense allowing 373.6 yards per game.

Nevertheless, Palmer has been impressed with the BC defense and their ability to sack opposing quarterbacks and force turnovers.

“You want to talk about a juggernaut let’s talk about the Boston College defense,” Palmer said. “Clemson’s offense has been terrific in recent weeks, but BC is a very confident team that has won three games in a row and is playing at home.”

He touted Boston Colleges physicality and grittiness and thinks the Eagles can give the Tiger offense some issues.

“The thing I love is that defense, a very smart and physical unit that likes to blitz,” Palmer said. “They do a great job stopping the run and they also do a great job taking the ball away with 21 takeaways this year.”

The Tigers have a chance to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division for the fourth straight season at 8 p.m. Saturday.