Skara leads Tigers past NC Central

David Skara led No.22 Clemson in their second game of the season with 16 points as the Tigers defeated North Carolina Central 71 to 51 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson on Friday.

The Tigers were very strong on the defensive end as they held NCCU to just 51 points. This was three points shy of last season’s opponent low of 48 points scored by South Carolina and Pittsburgh.

It was a big game for Aamir Simms as the forward put together 14 points on the night. Getting it done on both ends of the court, Simms also had a pair of steals and a block to go along with his scoring total.

Shelton Mitchell posted 11 points and four assists in the win while Marcquise Reed led the team with five assists on the day. Javen White led the team in rebounds with six while shooting 3-3 from the field.

The Tigers shot well from the field making 47.9% of their shots in the game. The team shot 10-26 from the three-point line and hit 15 of 21 free throws as well.

NCCU was led by Raasean Davis with 14 points but couldn’t keep his team in the game as was -20 in plus-minus for the game.

Clemson went on a 10-0 run early in the first half to give them a 21-10 lead. A David Skara three pointer started the run and the team did not look back form their as NCCU would not come within ten points of the Tigers the rest of the game. Skara hit 3 of 4 three pointers in the game.

Skara and Simms led the Tigers in the first half with seven points each, both shooting 3 of 4 from the field respectively.

NCCU was led by Larry McKnight Jr in the first half as the guard scored 8 points. The teams as a whole shot 8-30 in the half.

Clemson will host Sam Houston State at 7 pm on Wednesday.