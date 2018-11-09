TCI Tour of Champions: One-on-One with Tayquon Johnson

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — TCI made a Tour of Champions stop Friday morning to visit Clemson commitment Tayquon Johnson. Johnson is a critical piece of the 2019 recruiting class for the Tigers with Wilkins and Lawrence headed to the NFL.
The second-ranked Clemson Tigers are heading north to face No. 17 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Saturday (8 p.m., ABC). This ranked matchup will give the winner control of the ACC Atlantic, and (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., Saturday (8 p.m., ABC) with an opportunity to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division title. However, Boston (…)
Clemson demolished Louisville in an unbelievable fashion last week, putting up 77 defense against a defense that would’ve struggled with a high school team. The Tigers are peaking on both sides of the (…)
Moments after scoring his first rushing touchdown of his career at Florida State two weeks ago, Christian Wilkins took the time to go hug every running back on the team. Why? Because it was his way of saying (…)