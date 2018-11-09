TCI Tour of Champions: One-on-One with Tayquon Johnson

Recruiting

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — TCI made a Tour of Champions stop Friday morning to visit Clemson commitment Tayquon Johnson.  Johnson is a critical piece of the 2019 recruiting class for the Tigers with Wilkins and Lawrence headed to the NFL.

The future Tiger goes One-on-One with TCI.

 

