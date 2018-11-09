Tigers land in Boston for big ACC battle

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers are heading north to face No. 17 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Saturday (8 p.m., ABC).

This ranked matchup will give the winner control of the ACC Atlantic, and if the Tigers come out on top, they’ll clinch another trip to the ACC Championship game.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the high-powered Tigers’ offense will be facing a secondary that is second in the FBS in interceptions and second in the ACC in sacks.

Star BC running back A.J. Dillion will try to lead Boston College to its first win over Clemson in 8 years and keep the Eagles perfect at home for 2018.