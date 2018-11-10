Addazio tells his fans to give Clemson ‘a dose of Boston College’

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio was on ESPN’s College GameDay this morning as the Clemson at Boston College game is the featured game for the Emmy Awarding winning pre-game show.

Addazio says the rain, the wind and the cold weather is what makes Boston beautiful and gives them an edge in tonight’s game over the second-ranked Tigers, who can clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division with a win over BC.

“I just hope it gets a little colder, a little winder and our fans get a little bit more amped and as the day goes on it is a wild atmosphere at Alumni,” Addazio said to Maria Taylor on the show.

He then asked the BC crowd to show up tonight and try to get to Clemson.

“I tell you what. You guys need to bring the juice tonight,” he said to the GameDay crowd. “You need to be fired up and we need to get Alumni hopping and give them a dose of Boston College.”

He then said, “No hats, no coats and no gloves.”