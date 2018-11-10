Clemson owns more division titles than anyone in the ACC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Thanks to Saturday’s 27-7 win over Boston College, No. 2 Clemson became the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to win four consecutive division championships since the league split into divisions in 2005.

The Tigers (10-, 7-0 ACC) also clinched their seventh Atlantic Division title overall, all under head coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson has won five of those championships outright.

The win also means the Tigers advance to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Charlotte, N.C. It will be Clemson’s sixth trip to the title game, more than any other program. Pittsburgh could likely be the Tigers’ opponent in the championship game. The Panthers need to a win over Wake or Miami to clinch the Coastal Division.

The Tigers have won division titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now in 2018. They shared the division championship in 2012 with Florida State and in 2016 with Louisville.

Clemson is 4-1 in ACC Championship Games and has won their last four.