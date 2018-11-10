Clemson players sing alma mater at Alumni Stadium

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Thanks to Saturday’s 27-7 win over Boston College, No. 2 Clemson became the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to win four consecutive division championships since the league split (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson knew No. 17 Boston College would give it a tough game Saturday night at Alumni Stadium, especially with the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship at stake. (…)
Clemson grew its lead with a 3 play 64-yard drive, capped off by a six-yard touchdown run for Trevor Lawrence. The drive only lasted 1:17 and put the Tigers up 20-7 with 11:56 to play in the third quarter. (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 216 yards and one touchdown, but No. 2 Clemson clings to a 13-7 lead at halftime over No. 17 Boston College. It’s amazing the Tigers did not lead by more. (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 13-7 off the foot of Huegel, who kicked his second field goal of the day from 24 yards with 11:45 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 56 yards on eight plays in 3:08. (…)
Clemson regained the lead with a two-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Milan Richard on fourth-and-goal to go up 10-7 with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 70 yards in nine (…)