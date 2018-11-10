Clemson players sing alma mater at Alumni Stadium

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.–Second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College 27-7 to clinch its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title on Saturday.

After the game players locked arms in front of Tiger Band and continued in the tradition of singing the Clemson alma mater, check out the video below:

