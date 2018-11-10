ESPN College GameDay crew makes their picks for Clemson vs. BC

At the end of ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday, ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Lee Corso made their picks for second-ranked Clemson’s game against No. 17 Boston College, which will kick off at 8 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Howard predicted the Eagles to upset the Tigers.

“I’ve played in some very cold places before, and I know this affects a team from a warm-weather area,” Howard said. “I think that because of the talent that Clemson has, these guys are going to come out here and play out of control, right? But when they come and this weather starts to smack them in the face, it’s a difference-maker. Boston College will upset Clemson.”

Corso, meanwhile, picked the Tigers to beat the Eagles.

“It would be only natural that I’d pick Boston College to win if I thought they would win,” he said. “They won’t. Give me the Tigers.”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit could not make a prediction because he is calling the game, which will be televised on ABC, but gave his key to the game.

“Clemson’s 18-1 the last 19 true road games. BC needs good things to happen early running the football and to keep this crowd into it. So, I think a fast start will be a big key,” he said.

ESPN analyst David Pollack made his prediction for the game earlier in the show.