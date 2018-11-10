ESPN’s Corso says BC has ‘all the tools’ to upset Clemson

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, ESPN analyst Lee Corso weighed in on second-ranked Clemson’s game against No. 17 Boston College tonight, saying the Eagles have what it takes to pull off an upset against the Tigers.

“Boston College has all the tools in their toolbox to outscore the Tigers and get the upset,” Corso said. “That offensive line, they are experienced and they’re big. They’re 6-5, 315 average. They have a big running back in A.J. Dillon — 6-foot, 242. He has scored 20 touchdowns during his career. And they have a quarterback named Anthony Brown. He had five touchdown passes earlier this year against Wake Forest. He can throw the ball.

“Listen, no Clemson football player has ever played a college football game in this kind of condition. They’ve never played a college football game in November up here. Watch out. Advantage Boston College.”

Clemson’s game against BC kicks off at 8 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and will be televised live on ABC.