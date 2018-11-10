ESPN's Pollack: 'Fridge package' aids recruiting

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—College Gameday traveled to Boston College for the first time since 2009 and is at its first Clemson game since the ACC Championship in 2017. The second-ranked Tigers are looking for a fourth straight Atlantic Division title and seventh straight win over No. 17 BC.

The last couple of games, Clemson has made use of 300-plus pound running backs in what is dubbed ‘the fridge package.’ Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence scored a touchdown at Florida State and vs Louisville respectively.

The Gameday crew is fascinated by the package and ESPN analyst David Pollack joked that the package could sway recruits on the defensive line.

“When you’re a recruit as a defensive lineman and they say they’ll put you in the backfield, hand you the rock and let you score a touchdown. Sign me up!,” Pollack said.

Earlier in the show Pollack reference BC running back AJ Dillon as a ‘business decision’ because of his toughness and physicality, Desmond Howard thinks the fridge package takes that a step further.

“We talked about Dillon being a business decision, those guys coming at you is a career move right there,” Howard said.

Clemson kicks of at 8 p.m. in Alumni Stadium on ABC.