ESPN's Pollack makes his pick for Clemson vs. BC

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, ESPN analyst David Pollack picked second-ranked Clemson to beat No. 17 Boston College on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Pollack explained that he thinks Clemson’s defense will be too much for Boston College’s offense to handle.

“They’re going to have their hands full,” Pollack said. “I haven’t seen enough from Anthony Brown to help the running game of A.J. Dillon. This atmosphere gives you a chance because this is miserable (weather). But in the end, Clemson, too much depth, too much skill… Clemson runs away with it in the second half.”

The game between the Tigers and Eagles will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on ABC.