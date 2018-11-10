GameDay crew thinks weather can help BC beat Clemson

ESPN’s College GameDay Show is in Chestnut, Hill this morning as Clemson at Boston College is their featured game.

The crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard set the stage for tonight’s 8 p.m. start.

They started the show saying Boston’s cold weather today might present the second-ranked Tigers some issues in a game in which they can clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.

“We are talking a lot about BC but the team coming in to play BC is playing as well as any team in the country,” Herbstreit said. “This is a great opportunity with these conditions, it is exactly what BC needed to be competitive.

“They have a physical running game and the defense will try to keep those explosive plays in front of them. Perfect ideal conditions.”

“Zero,” Corso exclaimed. “Zero is the number of Clemson players that have played a college football game in the Northeast in November. It is going to be cold. Thirty degrees tonight. It is going to be a factor. Advantage BC. No doubt about it.”

“I don’t know about you guys, but it seems like it was not very long ago when Trevor Lawrence got that start against Syracuse and he was knocked out of the game with a head injury,” Howard said. “It seemed like Syracuse was going to derail Clemson’s whole plans to go to the College Football Playoff. But then, Travis Etienne put on that cap and saved the day. Well, since that game the Tigers have outscored their opponents 240-36. I think that Syracuse game woke up the Clemson Tigers.”

“You know this is the farthest north Trevor Lawrence has ever been,” Davis asked. “He has never been north of Virginia. He went to go visit his grandmother. I don’t think he is going to be too bothered.”