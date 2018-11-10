Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson led No. 17 Boston College by a score of 13-7 at halftime at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Milan Richard for Clemson’s lone touchdown of the first half, while the Tigers’ defense allowed just 24 total yards of offense to the Eagles, including just 1 yard in the second quarter. Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown exited the game in the first quarter with an injury and will not return after being hit by Christian Wilkins.

