Herbsteit's thoughts on Clemson and BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—Fans filled the campus of No. 17 Boston College on Saturday morning for ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of its primetime tilt with second-ranked Clemson. It’s the first time the show has traveled to BC since 2009 and its first game covering the Tigers since the ACC Championship in 2017.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit is on the call for ABC for the 8 p.m. kickoff, so he was not able to make a prediction for the game but gave his thoughts on both teams. He feels Clemson will be able to move the ball efficiently against the Eagles’ veteran defensive front.

Herbstreit pointed out how Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence opens up the offense with his ability to throw the football. His passing ability keeps defenses honest and balances out the Clemson offensive attack.

“What’s great is because Lawrence makes those throws it opens up the running game. They are much more explosive with him in at quarterback,” Herbstreit said.

Lawrence has thrown for 1,549 yards on the season with a 65.4 completion percentage for 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions since taking over the starting job in the fifth week of the season.

He has also been impressed with the experience of a veteran Boston College defense and leadership from defensive end Zach Allen. Allen has recorded 5.5 sacks on the season and 46 tackles

“One thing I found interesting while preparing for this game is you have 7 seniors that start on this defense,” Herbstreit said. “You talk about AJ Dillon but if you look at Zach Allen he is the leader of this defense. He is an incredible player, 6’ 5’’ 285 lbs he has hands and quickness.”

The Tigers and Eagles kick off at 8 p.m. and Clemson has a chance to clinch its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title.