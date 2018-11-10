Howard throws a little shade at Corso in regards to Clemson

Earlier in ESPN’s College GameDay Show, analyst Lee Corso said No. 17 Boston College had all the tools in the tool box to beat No. 2 Clemson tonight.

His colleague on the show did not think so.

“Coach said that Boston College has all the tools in their tool box to score with Clemson,” Desmond Howard said. “Somebody get that skull cap because I think he had brain freeze at the moment he said that. I’m just trying to tell you, you don’t want to go blow for blow with this offense.”

Clemson is averaging 52.4 points and 564 yards a game since Trevor Lawrence took over for the Tigers the week of the Syracuse game. Clemson has averaged 60 points and more than 600 yards in the last four games as Clemson has outscored the opposition 240-36.

“This is what Boston College’s defense is going to have to deal with right now, one of the highest scoring offenses in the country,” Howard said. “Clemson has a freshman quarterback named Trevor Lawrence and a running back named Travis Etienne. He was another 30 yards down after contact.

“Lawrence is very poised. He anticipates the route and throws the ball early. You always talk about the quarterback having a strong arm, I don’t care if he does not have a strong arm if he is not accurate. I want to know how accurate a guy is… This guy right here for a true freshman is extremely talented. He has all the arm talent to make all the throws.”