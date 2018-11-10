Huegel's second field goal gives Tigers 13-7 lead

Clemson extended its lead to 13-7 off the foot of Huegel, who kicked his second field goal of the day from 24 yards with 11:45 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 56 yards on eight plays in 3:08.
Trevor Lawrence hit Derion Kendrick on the sideline for 32 yards on a third and eight to extend the drive and Travis Etienne put the Tigers in the red zone with a 16-yard rush to the BC 12. After failing to convert on third down Huegel drilled his second field goal from 25 yards giving Clemson a 13-7 lead.
Clemson grew its lead with a 3 play 64-yard drive, capped off by a six-yard touchdown run for Trevor Lawrence. The drive only lasted 1:17 and put the Tigers up 20-7 with 11:56 to play in the third quarter. (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 216 yards and one touchdown, but No. 2 Clemson clings to a 13-7 lead at halftime over No. 17 Boston College. It’s amazing the Tigers did not lead by more. (…)
Clemson regained the lead with a two-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Milan Richard on fourth-and-goal to go up 10-7 with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 70 yards in nine (…)
Clemson struck first with a 30-yard field goal by Greg Huegel to take a 3-0 lead after its first possession. The drive covered 59 yards in seven plays and 2:48. The Tigers started with a couple of runs, one by (…)
Earlier in ESPN’s College GameDay Show, analyst Lee Corso said No. 17 Boston College had all the tools in the tool box to beat No. 2 Clemson tonight. His colleague on the show did not think so. “Coach (…)