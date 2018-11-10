Huegel's second field goal gives Tigers 13-7 lead

Clemson extended its lead to 13-7 off the foot of Huegel, who kicked his second field goal of the day from 24 yards with 11:45 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 56 yards on eight plays in 3:08.

Trevor Lawrence hit Derion Kendrick on the sideline for 32 yards on a third and eight to extend the drive and Travis Etienne put the Tigers in the red zone with a 16-yard rush to the BC 12. After failing to convert on third down Huegel drilled his second field goal from 25 yards giving Clemson a 13-7 lead.