It’s time for Championship Football

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It’s cold. It’s windy and second-ranked Clemson will be wearing its “orange britches.” What does all of this mean? It means it is time for Championship Football.

Standing in the way of the Tigers and a record fourth straight trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game is No. 17 Boston College, who is having its best season in more than a decade.

“We are in our championship phase of the season,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.

The first opportunity at winning championships begin tonight (8 p.m., ABC) when the Tigers play Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. With a win, Clemson can clinch the Atlantic Division and advance to next month’s ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) can become the first ACC team to win four straight division titles since the conference moved to that division format in 2005. A win would also give them seven division titles, also the most in the league.

“We’ve been racking up a bunch of records and things that haven’t been done… So that’s something our guys will have an opportunity to accomplish.”

Clemson has been racking up a lot of school and conference marks over the course of the last month. In their last four games, it has outscored the opposition 240-36, while averaging 60 points a game. The Tigers have won their last four games against Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Louisville by 60, 34, 49 and 61 points.

Waiting for Clemson in Boston tonight is an Eagles team (7-2, 4-1 ACC) that is playing as well as it has since the days of Matt Ryan. They have won three straight and are averaging 37.2 points per game, the most points scored through nine games in school history.

Leading the way is running back A.J. Dillon and a running game that is averaging 225.6 yards per game. Boston College head coach Steve Addazio said on ESPN’s College GameDay Show this morning that Dillon was going to play. The sophomore has been suffering from an injured ankle for much of the season and missed the second half of last week’s win at Virginia Tech.

Now, he has to come in and try to run against a Clemson defense that leads the ACC in rushing defense and leads the nation in yards per carry at 2.2.

Dillon rushed for just 57 yards on 18 carries in last year’s game at Clemson’s Death Valley.