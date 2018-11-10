Lawrence's composure helps lead Clemson

CHESNUT HILL, Mass. – Second-ranked Clemson fought its way to a 27-7 victory over No. 17 Boston College Saturday night at Alumni Stadium to clinch its fourth consecutive Atlantic Division title and seventh overall, which are both ACC records.

Despite mistakes at times, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was calm and composed as usual to help lead the Tigers to the win, which improved their record to 10-0 (7-0 ACC).

The freshman was 29-for-40 on the night with 295 yards and one touchdown.

After leading by only six points at halftime the Tigers finished strong in the second-half, scoring two touchdowns, while shutting out the Eagles. Clemson finished the day with a total of 424 yards and held Boston College to just 113 yards, including only nine rushing yards.

Clemson will be back in action next Saturday as it finishes out the regular season with two straight home games against Duke and South Carolina.