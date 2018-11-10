Tiger defense stepped up as offense struggled

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—Second-ranked Clemson battled its way to a 27-7 win over a gritty Boston College team Saturday night to clinch its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title and another trip to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on December 1st.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0) struggled at times to garner offensive momentum despite an decent day from quarterback Trevor Lawrence who finished the day 29-of-40 for 295 yards a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and an interception.

Clemson’s defense delivered when the offense struggled to gain momentum and held Boston College (7-3, 4-2) to just 113 yards of total offense. They dominated the line of scrimmage allowing just nine yards rushing in the game.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to player who contributed with outstanding individual performances.

Tanner Muse

Muse played what may have been his best game of the season as he led a salty Tiger defense in shutting down the Boston College offensive attack. He consistently filled gaps in the run game and kept the middle of the field covered up in pass coverage.

He finished the day leading the Tigers in tackles with 109 including four solo tackles and a half tackle for loss.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow once again proved his reliability on Saturday with a season high 80 yards on eight catches. He hauled the ball in each time he was targeted and racked up four catches for first downs on the day.

His most notable reception was a 33-yard catch at the start of the second half, setting up Trevor Lawrence’s six-yard touchdown run to give Clemson a 20-7 lead.

Amari Rodgers

Rodgers did not have a perfect game on Saturday as he muffed a punt in the second quarter giving BC an opportunity to start in Tiger territory.

However, he made up for it with a great day receiving and with his first career punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Rodgers finished the day with 133 all-purpose yards with five receptions for 73 yards and a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Austin Bryant

Bryant had a dominating day on the defensive line in the primetime ACC matchup. Bryant finished the day with seven tackles including a sack and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell did not put up a lot of stats Saturday night but kept the Eagles at bay offensively and away from his side of the field. He ended the day with two tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry.