Tigers find rhythm with three play drive

Clemson grew its lead with a 3 play 64-yard drive, capped off by a six-yard touchdown run for Trevor Lawrence. The drive only lasted 1:17 and put the Tigers up 20-7 with 11:56 to play in the third quarter.

Travis Etienne started off the drive by cutting to the outside for a 25-yard pickup on the ground into BC territory at the 39. Trevor Lawrence found Hunter Renfrow on the following play for a 33-yard gain to the Eagle six before Lawrence scampered into the endzone for the six-yard score giving his team a 20-7 advantage.