Tigers regain lead on TD pass from Lawrence to Richard

Clemson regained the lead with a two-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Milan Richard on fourth-and-goal to go up 10-7 with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 70 yards in nine plays and lasted 4:54.

The Tigers pushed tempo after falling behind 7-3 and utilized Lawrence’s passing ability going to the air on seven of the nine plays. On fourth and goal they brought in the ‘Fridge Package’ and Lawrence faked the handoff to Christian Wilkins and found Milan Richard in the end zone on the play action pass to jump in front 10-7.