Clemson struck first with a 30-yard field goal by Greg Huegel to take a 3-0 lead after its first possession. The drive covered 59 yards in seven plays and 2:48.

The Tigers started with a couple of runs, one by Travis Etienne the other by Trevor Lawrence, before Lawrence hit wide receiver Amari Rodgers for 41-yards and a first down into the Boston College red zone. Lawrence was pressured by Eagle Hamp Cheevers forcing an incompletiong on third down that led to the 30-yard field goal from Huegel.