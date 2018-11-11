Associated Press College Football Poll Released

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Sunday afternoon.

Clemson remains at No. 2 in the latest rankings behind No. 1 Alabama. The Tigers are coming off a 27-7 win Saturday night over then No. 17 Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. BC fell to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 3 and Michigan is No. 4, while Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top six at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points Game scores

1 – Alabama SEC 10-0 1,525(61) vs Mississippi State W 24-0

2 – Clemson ACC 10-0 1,459 @ Boston College W 27-7

3 – Notre Dame Division I FBS Ind 10-0 1,406 vs Florida State W 42-13

4 – Michigan Big Ten 9-1 1,327 @ Rutgers W 42-7

5 – Georgia SEC 9-1 1,288 vs Auburn W 27-10

6 – Oklahoma Big 12 9-1 1,188 vs Oklahoma State W 48-47

7 – West Virginia Big 12 8-1 1,111 vs TCU W 47-10

8 – Washington State Pac-12 9-1 1,052 @ Colorado W 31-7

9 – Ohio State Big Ten 9-1 1,050 @ Michigan State W 26-6

10 – LSU SEC 8-2 1,019 @ Arkansas W 24-17

11 – UCF The American 9-0 983 vs Navy W 35-24

12 – Syracuse ACC 8-2 787 vs Louisville W 54-23

13 – Texas Big 12 7-3 726 @ Texas Tech W 41-34

14 – Utah State Mountain West 9-1 689 vs San Jose State W 62-24

15 – Florida SEC 7-3 575 vs South Carolina W 35-31

16 – Penn State Big Ten 7-3 542 vs Wisconsin W 22-10

17 – Washington Pac-12 7-3 501 _

18 – Iowa State Big 12 6-3 497 vs Baylor W 28-14

19 – Cincinnati The American 9-1 344 vs South Florida W 35-23

20 – Kentucky SEC 7-3 337 @ Tennessee L 24-7

21 – Utah Pac-12 7-3 307 vs Oregon W 32-25

22 – Boston College ACC 7-3 254 vs Clemson L 27-7

23 – Boise State Mountain West 8-2 147 vs Fresno State W 24-17

24 – Northwestern Big Ten 6-4 136 @ Iowa W 14-10