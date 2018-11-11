Carman seized his opportunity

Freshman Jackson Carman stepped up Saturday night after Senior Mitch Hyatt exited the game on two different occasions with a stinger. The Ohio-native played meaningful snaps in the second quarter and finished out the game after Hyatt left for good in the third quarter.

Carman helped keep Boston College defensive end Zach Allen at bay as second-ranked Clemson defeated the No. 17 Eagles 27-7. Allen finished the day with no sacks, a tackle for loss, pass break up and two quarterback hurries.

The left tackle knew what to do when his number got called on and filled in well for his first meaningful snaps.

“We practice every week like we are going to have to play and practice the same way as the starters,” Carman said. “The coaches really emphasized not to have any drop off in the level of play, so I had to step in and do my job.”

Gage Cervenka started at Right Guard. Cervenka made the start for the Tigers at right guard in place of Sean Pollard. However, Pollard did not miss the game due to injury and played some snaps in the game.

Most appearances by any ACC team. With the division title, Clemson will appear in the ACC Championship Game for the sixth time, the most of any ACC Atlantic program. In doing so, it will tie Virginia Tech for the most ACC Championship Game appearances in either division.

Mitch Hyatt Injury Update. Hyatt left the game in the second quarter and returned but he left again in the third quarter and did not return. After the game head coach Dabo Swinney said Hyatt left with a stinger not anything serious.

Fourth time ever. Clemson opened a season 10-0 for the fourth time in program history, joining 10-0 starts in 1948, 1981 and 2015. Including ties, it is Clemson’s fifth undefeated start through 10 games, including a 9-0-1 season in 1950.

Fourth longest streak. Clemson has now won 10 games for an eighth consecutive year, adding to its current school-record streak. In pushing the streak of 10-win seasons to eight, Clemson tied Miami (1985-92) and Virginia Tech (2004-11) for the fourth-longest streak of 10-win seasons in FBS history.

Nearly perfect. Clemson’s win marked the 19thvictory in its last 20 road games, meaning the current senior class will finish having won 19 of 20 true road games in their careers.

36-0. The Tigers are a perfect 36-0 when scoring first to open a game since the 2015 season.

College GameDay Dominance. Clemson has won eight straight games in ESPN’s College GameDay features, the longest active streak in the nation. It improved to 12-7 in contests featured on ESPN’s College GameDay. Clemson has won its last eight games featured on College GameDay, dating back to 2016 (vs. Louisville, Ohio State and Alabama in 2016; vs. Louisville, Virginia Tech and Miami in 2017; Texas A&M and Boston College in 2018).